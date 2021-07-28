House built before the Declaration of Independence up for sale in the Midlands

For just $1,600,000, you could be the owner of one of the oldest homes in the Midlands.

A four bedroom, five bathroom home built circa 1775 is for sale in Edgefield, according to a listing on Zillow, a popular home buying website.

The Blocker House, located off of Highway 25, is one of the oldest homes in the region, the listing claims.

Several features inside the home are still originals. According to the listing, the main part of the home has the original carved mantels, heart of pine flooring, wooden hand planed walls and ceilings. An addition was later added to the home.

It’s situated on about 183 acres, complete with lap pool, koi pond, airplane runway and a “small 3 par golf course.” The home is also accompanied by a one bedroom, one bathroom cottage, barns, a creek, four ponds, a two-car garage, a workshop with a studio apartment and an airplane hangar.

The long driveway up to the home is flanked with trees. Inside the colonial style house are interior sun porches, fireplaces, a custom built kitchen and a large master bedroom.

