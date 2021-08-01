Local

Driver ejected and killed in Aiken County crash Sunday morning

A 30-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision in Aiken County early Sunday morning.

Brandon Williams of Windsor, S.C., died when his 2000 Jeep Cherokee ran off Wagener Road and went into a culvert. The Jeep overturned and Williams was ejected from the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

The wreck occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday west of the town of Wagener.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident, the coroner’s office said.

