New gas station, store development planned for Fort Jackson area

A rendering of the planned QuikTrip gas station and convenience store coming to 680 Fort Jackson Blvd. in Columbia, S.C. Cypress Development Partners announced the new opening on Wednesday. Cypress Development Partners

Cypress Development Partners announced Wednesday that a new QuikTrip gas station and convenience store is coming to Columbia.

The 5,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in early October and will include eight fuel pumps. It will be located at 4680 Fort Jackson Blvd., near Interstate 77 and the Kings Grant, Lake Katherine and Heathwood neighborhoods.

The Atlanta-based CBI General Contractors will build the station, which is expected to exceed $5 million.

Mark James, the principal of the Columbia-based Cypress, which is assisting in the development, said QuikTrip is considered a “best in class” company with friendly customer service and well maintained facilities.