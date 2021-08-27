National HUD secretary to visit Columbia to talk COVID vaccinations, housing

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge Provided

A Biden administration official is coming to Columbia to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and talk housing.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will make several stops in Columbia on Monday. Per a release from HUD, Fudge will be in the capital city to “highlight the importance of vaccinations and discuss housing-related issues.”

Fudge will be joined by Mayor Steve Benjamin and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn. According to the release, the Columbia visit is part of a five-city tour in which President Joe Biden’s administration is encouraging vaccines.

The Columbia stops will begin with a roundtable discussion at Segra Park at 10 a.m. Monday. In addition to Fudge, Benjamin and Clyburn, the discussion will include Dr. Cameron Webb, the senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity with the White House COVID-19 response team, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and others.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Fudge, Benjamin and Clyburn will visit the Regal Lounge Barber Shop on Bull Street. That shop also serves as a COVID vaccination site.

According to state Department of Health and Environmental Control statistics, about 56% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 47% have completed vaccination.