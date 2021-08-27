Local

National HUD secretary to visit Columbia to talk COVID vaccinations, housing

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge Provided

A Biden administration official is coming to Columbia to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and talk housing.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will make several stops in Columbia on Monday. Per a release from HUD, Fudge will be in the capital city to “highlight the importance of vaccinations and discuss housing-related issues.”

Fudge will be joined by Mayor Steve Benjamin and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn. According to the release, the Columbia visit is part of a five-city tour in which President Joe Biden’s administration is encouraging vaccines.

The Columbia stops will begin with a roundtable discussion at Segra Park at 10 a.m. Monday. In addition to Fudge, Benjamin and Clyburn, the discussion will include Dr. Cameron Webb, the senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity with the White House COVID-19 response team, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and others.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Fudge, Benjamin and Clyburn will visit the Regal Lounge Barber Shop on Bull Street. That shop also serves as a COVID vaccination site.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to state Department of Health and Environmental Control statistics, about 56% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 47% have completed vaccination.

Profile Image of Chris Trainor
Chris Trainor
Chris Trainor has been working for newspapers in South Carolina for more than 16 years, including previous stops at the (Greenwood) Index-Journal and the (Columbia) Free Times. He is the winner of numerous South Carolina Press Association awards, including honors in column writing, government beat reporting, profile writing, food writing, election coverage and more.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service