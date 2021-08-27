Bojangles closing nearly 50 SC locations on Monday to give workers a break

Charlotte-based Bojangles will close 277 stores for two days to give employees a break. Bojangles

Popular fast food restaurant Bojangles announced Friday that it will be closing hundreds of locations for two days over the next few weeks to give employees time off.

The southeastern chain, which has specialized in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits since it was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977, said the time off will give nearly 8,000 crew members and managers a “well-deserved break” during what has been a challenging year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closings will take place at all 277 chain-owned restaurants on Monday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 13 throughout the southeast.

In South Carolina, at least 49 restaurants will be closed to honor employees, including 11 Columbia locations, three in Lexington, and one in each Chapin, Cayce, Irmo and Blythewood. Another 165 stores in North Carolina will see the closures on Monday.

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” said Bojangles CEO Jose Armario in a news release. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

Here are all the closures for restaurants in South Carolina: