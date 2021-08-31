Garden party? Here are some of the most beautiful outdoor wedding venues near Columbia

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, weddings have been a taboo subject.

Large indoor gatherings and huddling together on dance floors have been essentially forbidden — or greatly frowned upon, at least. Some couples have opted for online ceremonies or micro weddings, celebrations with no more than 50 guests, in a bid to avoid a possible spread. Others have indefinitely postponed the milestone events altogether in search of times that are less “unprecedented.”

Whether you’re a couple who’s charging full speed toward tying the knot or you’re thinking of having a scaled-down event, here are four historic, outdoor wedding venues in the Columbia area you might want to consider for the big day.

The Millstone at Adams Pond

The Millstone at Adams Pond was once the site of one of Columbia’s three swimming holes in the 1920s and ‘30s, according to its website. The house that sits on the property today was built in 1925 and was the home of the Adams family until 2001. The venue’s outdoor spaces include a screened porch, an “easily tented” garden space and a back patio, its website says. Rentals come with food from Southern Way Catering, 10 cocktail round tables, security, high-top bar stations, standard tables and linens.

Couples can rent the venue for six hours at a rate of $800 if their wedding will take place during the week. For Fridays, the six-hour rate goes up to $1,700. Saturday and Sunday weddings require a 12-hour rental that ranges from $3,800 back down to $3,000, respectively. Couples who require more time can rent the space for an extra $250 an hour.

Lace House

The Lace House at Arsenal Hill is all about weddings. Construction on the home was completed in 1855, and it was given to South Carolina railroad heiress Mary Caldwell Robertson and her husband, Thomas, as a gift for her wedding from her father. In 1968, the home was obtained by the state and used as the Governor’s Mansion guest house, according to its website. In 2001, the Lace House was opened to the public as an event space.

There is currently a 20% discount for events at the Lace House running until March 2022. Its peak seasons are from March until June and September until October. Prices vary from $1,100 to $4,500 depending on the season, day of the week and whether the venue will be required for a full or half day.

Seibels House and Garden





The Seibels House and Garden was built in 1796 at the center of what is now the Robert Mills Historic District. It is believed to be one of the oldest remaining homes in the city, according to Historic Columbia, an organization dedicated to the preservation of Columbia and Richland County. The building and its surrounding gardens were donated to the organization in 1984.

Couples can get married in the property’s ceremony garden surrounded by trellises and the garden’s fountain. Guests can also enjoy free wifi both inside and outside the venue. The venue allows for a capacity of up to 350 guests. It also offers bridal portrait sessions at a rate of $50 an hour on weekdays.

Corley Mill House

The Corley Mill House in Lexington was originally built for a family of nine in 1908. Members of the family, headed by parents Michael and Metto Ida Charlotte Buff Corley, lived in the home until they sold it to Steve and Sheila Hall in 1997. From there, it was converted into a banquet hall and wasn’t sold again until May 2020 when its current owners purchased the property.

The home can accommodate wedding parties of up to 200 people, its website says. Prices to rent the Corley Mill House range from $5,150 to $8,850, depending on the number of guests and the day of the week. Bridal suites, china and drinking glasses can also be rented from the venue at an additional cost. The Corley Mill House has its own in-house catering with Scott Hall Catering, but couples are welcome to use other vendors, according to its website.