Local

Endangered Midlands teenager reported missing by sheriff’s office

A search was underway Thursday for a missing Midlands teenager.

Kelsey Reagan Singley was called endangered, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Information about why the 14-year-old Prosperity resident was considered in danger was not available.

241723286_10158237571081003_8303808287905411938_n.jpg
Kelsey Reagan Singley was reported missing by the sheriff’s office. Newberry County Sheriff's Office

Singley was last seen Wednesday at her home on S.C. 773, the sheriff’s office said. She was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

There was no word if Singley was considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play was suspected in Singley’s disappearance.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The sheriff’s office said it was not known if Singley left in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone who has seen Singley, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-321-2222, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service