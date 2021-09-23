More than 50 luxury apartments coming to West Columbia near Gervais Street Bridge

Developers are planning an addition to the sprawling Brookland development in West Columbia, one that will bring in more than 50 luxury apartments and new commercial space.

Development group Estates & Companies announced in a release that it plans to break ground in October on 4West, a new addition to Brookland. The mixed-use development is located just west of the Gervais Street Bridge near State Street.

4West will have 52 designer apartments and about 15,000 square feet of commercial space, per the developer.

“In 2004, the city began purchasing the property that makes up the four-acre site that now houses the Brookland development,” West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles said in a statement. “The property was bought in order to provide a transformative project for West Columbia. That is exactly what Estates & Companies have delivered.

“When the new 4West building is completed at Brookland, a plan for revitalization that was put in place almost 20 years earlier will be complete.”

Brookland already is home to a host of apartment units, plus a number of businesses, including the restaurant Black Rooster, which is owned by Chef Kristian Niemi.

4West will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences. The developers say the project will have “generously sized floorplans, spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious dress-in closets, sleek kitchens with dual-hued cabinetry, quartz countertops, best in-home technology, and spa-inspired bathrooms.”