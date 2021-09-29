Fire reported at high school in Columbia, officials say

A fire was reported at a Midlands high school Wednesday morning.

At about 7 a.m., members of the Columbia Fire Department responded to a blaze at Richland Northeast High School. That’s in the area between Decker Boulevard and Interstate 77.

The fire was under control, department spokesman Mike DeSumma told The State at 8:30 a.m.

An HVAC unit on the roof of the building caught fire, which also caused smoke in the building, according to DeSumma.

No injuries were reported, DeSumma said.

The department believes the fire was caused by construction in the area of the roof near the HVAC unit.

No students, teachers, or staff were in that part of the school at the. time of the fire, according to DeSumma. Only construction workers were located there.

Still, because of water and smoke damages in a classroom beneath the HVAC unit, several classes in that part of the school will have to be moved after the fire department cut off power to that area of the building, DeSumma said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

