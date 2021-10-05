Columbia’s ‘Famously Hot New Year’ canceled

Famously Hot New Year logo

Those hoping to ring in 2022 in South Carolina’s capital city will have to make other plans.

Organizers have announced that Columbia’s “Famously Hot New Year” celebration will not take place this year, according to a statement released by the non-profit behind the annual downtown concert.

“Given the continued concerns around COVID-19 and its variants, the nonprofit’s board has concluded that hosting an event on December 31, 2021 would not be in the best interest of the community,” a statement on the event’s website reads.

Crowds have gathered near the intersection of Gervais and Main streets for nearly a decade to welcome the new year with free concerts on a public stage and fireworks shot off at midnight over the State House.

But the global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted that tradition. Last year, the city welcomed 2021 with a virtual event because of concerns a large gathering could spread the coronavirus.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Debora Lloyd, vice president of the Famously Hot New Year board of directors, said the decision to cancel was “a tough call to make.”

“Every year, we look forward to bringing visitors from outside of the Midlands together with locals to showcase all that the City of Columbia, Richland County and the region have to offer,” Lloyd said in a statement, but added, “We need to prioritize the health and safety of our community based on the information we have today.”

The board said it continues to encourage visitors to make their own plans to come to the capital city and enjoy its amenities and attractions year round.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 7:27 AM.