Local

Columbia’s ‘Famously Hot New Year’ canceled

Famously Hot New Year logo
Famously Hot New Year logo

Those hoping to ring in 2022 in South Carolina’s capital city will have to make other plans.

Organizers have announced that Columbia’s “Famously Hot New Year” celebration will not take place this year, according to a statement released by the non-profit behind the annual downtown concert.

“Given the continued concerns around COVID-19 and its variants, the nonprofit’s board has concluded that hosting an event on December 31, 2021 would not be in the best interest of the community,” a statement on the event’s website reads.

Crowds have gathered near the intersection of Gervais and Main streets for nearly a decade to welcome the new year with free concerts on a public stage and fireworks shot off at midnight over the State House.

But the global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted that tradition. Last year, the city welcomed 2021 with a virtual event because of concerns a large gathering could spread the coronavirus.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Debora Lloyd, vice president of the Famously Hot New Year board of directors, said the decision to cancel was “a tough call to make.”

“Every year, we look forward to bringing visitors from outside of the Midlands together with locals to showcase all that the City of Columbia, Richland County and the region have to offer,” Lloyd said in a statement, but added, “We need to prioritize the health and safety of our community based on the information we have today.”

The board said it continues to encourage visitors to make their own plans to come to the capital city and enjoy its amenities and attractions year round.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 7:27 AM.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service