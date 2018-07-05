1 dead, 2 more hospitalized after shooting at West Columbia apartment, police say

Three people were shot, one fatally, after an incident at a West Columbia apartment complex Thursday, according to to the police.
Two people have been hospitalized after being shot in the incident that occurred in the afternoon, according to West Columbia Police Department Assistant Chief Scott Morrison.
The shooting occurred at the New Brookland apartment complex on the 900 block of Glen Street, Morrison said, confirming that the Lexington County Coroner's Office has been called and that one person was declared dead at the scene.
No arrests had been made as of 3:30 p.m. Morrison said police were in the very early stages of their investigation.
There is no word if more people were involved in the incident, on the circumstances of the shooting, or on the condition of the other people who were shot.
Morrison said the public is not believed to be in any danger, as this was "an isolated incident involving only those individuals."
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
