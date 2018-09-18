Special prosecutor Pascoe says ‘no ... plea deal’ has been offered former legislator

Responding to an accusation by lawyers for indicted former state Rep. Jim Harrison, special prosecutor David Pascoe says he has not offered a plea bargain to the onetime influential Columbia lawmaker if he will plead guilty.
“The state has not offered defendant a plea deal,” Pascoe said in a motion filed Tuesday afternoon with the state grand jury’s office. “Defendant’s theory that the (perjury) indictment was issued as a means of pressuring him to plead guilty is also misguided.”
Pascoe continued, “At this time, the state is looking forward to trial and has no plans to offer a plea deal.”
Harrison, 67, a Republican state representative from 1989 to 2012, is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 22 in Richland County on charges of misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy. He was indicted last year.
In early September, Pascoe filed a new charge against Harrison — for perjury. The perjury charge concerns testimony that Harrison gave the state grand jury more than a year ago.
Harrison’s lawyers, Reggie Lloyd and Hunter Limbaugh, then accused Pascoe of being “vindictive” in filing the new charge, saying the prosecutor was trying to pressure Harrison to plead guilty. Harrison consistently has said he is innocent.
In his six-page reply Tuesday, Pascoe said the reason he only recently filed the perjury charge is because of “newly gathered evidence.”
The charges against Harrison stem from roughly $800,000 in payments that he received from the Richard Quinn & Associates political consulting firm from about 1999 to 2012. During those years, Harrison was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, a key committee in the General Assembly. Harrison was not required to make the payments public and until he was indicted last year, it was not known that he worked for the Quinn firm while in the Legislature.
The chairmanship put Harrison in a position to block or help legislation of interest to many of the Quinn firm’s clients, including ATT, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Palmetto Health hospitals, SCANA, the University of South Carolina and others.
Harrison, a lawyer, has said he was employed by the Quinn firm to help on political campaigns. But Pascoe has said in court that is not true and he can prove it.
State Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman will decide whether to hold a pretrial hearing on the allegations raised by Harrison and his lawyers.
