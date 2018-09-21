Columbia-area police officer charged with DUI after rolling police car, chief says

A Cayce police officer was arrested Friday, according to the Lexington County Detention Center’s website.
Mario Fonseca, 36, was charged with driving under the influence after being involved in an accident at about 6 a.m., according to a statement from Director of Public Safety Byron Snellgrove.
Fonseca was driving on Platt Springs Road near White Knoll High School when he rolled over his unmarked city car, according to the statement. The officer was off duty at the time of the crash.
He was taken to the hospital and then charged with DUI, accoridng to a statement from the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Snellgrove placed Fonseco on suspension without pay, according to the statement.
“The safety of all citizens is our top priority. We hold all Law Enforcement Officers to a higher standard and misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated,” Snellgrove said, according to the statement.
Fonseca is listed as the kennel master on the Cayce Department of Public Safety website. The site indicates he is part of the police department’s K9 program.
“The SC Highway Patrol is the primary investigating agency in this matter and an internal affairs investigation is currently under way at our Department,” Snellgrove said in a statement. “I can assure everyone that the Cayce Department of Public Safety will be transparent and will release the results of the internal investigation when it is completed.”
