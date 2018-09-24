He’s suing over ‘Live PD’ search — but he crashed into a deputy’s car, SC agency says

The man suing a South Carolina police agency over what he said was an unlawful search of his car on the TV show “Live PD” prompted the search by backing into a deputy’s patrol car, the agency said in court documents.
Javonte Hall filed the suit against the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office over the summer, alleging that a deputy “rammed his patrol car” into Hall’s car and then detained him and searched his car at a Greenville apartment complex one night in April 2017. Hall alleges defamation because the incident was captured on the A&E documentary series “Live PD,” which follows law enforcement officers around the country with TV cameras on Friday and Saturday nights.
In an answer to the lawsuit, filed earlier this month in Greenville County Circuit Court, the sheriff’s office says deputies were responding to a report of possible drugs and a gunshot at the apartment complex when they drove into the parking lot and turned on their blue lights. Hall then tried to pull out of a parking space,” apparently in an effort to leave the area,” and crashed into Deputy Chad Ayers’ patrol car, the answer states.
During what defense attorneys called “a proper and lawful investigation and search” of Hall’s vehicle, deputies found a handgun, an AR-15, ammunition and a material known as “QuikClot,” the document states.
“After appropriate investigation it was determined that there was no violation of law with respect to those weapons,” the answer states. “According, there was no arrest of the Plaintiff following the investigation which, in all respects, was lawful.”
In his lawsuit, Hall’s attorneys say that Ayers has “a lengthy disciplinary history, and history of misconduct” that is so extensive that prosecutors consider Ayers to be a ‘Brady cop,’ meaning they are required to notify defendants and their attorneys whenever an officer involved in a case has a confirmed record of lying in an official capacity, the suit states.
The sheriff’s office denied the allegations and asked for proof, saying the allegations “instead of being relevant and germane to this action are immaterial, impertinent and simply scandalous.”
While the TV cameras were rolling, Ayers made “various defamatory comments to the cameras, and commentators painted the Plaintiff as a dangerous criminal,” Hall’s lawsuit states. The sheriff’s office denied the allegations.
Hall says in his complaint that then-Sheriff Will Lewis apologized for the incident during a meeting with Hall and told him to obtain repair quotes so the agency could reimburse him for the damage to his car. But the S.C. Highway Patrol, which investigated the collision between Hall’s car and Ayers’ cruiser, found Hall to be at fault for the damage to the patrol car, according to the answer.
The sheriff’s office said Hall “willfully, maliciously, and intentionally, maneuvered his vehicle in such as way as to strike” the patrol car, according to the document.
“[T]he Plaintiff’s actions in every respect caused the Defendant to have heightened concern and a very reasonable suspicion that the Plaintiff may have been involved in some type of criminal activity,” the answer states. “The Plaintiff’s own actions caused, precipitated and/or justified and warranted the actions undertaken by law enforcement ... .”
The suit claims Hall “was largely targeted in this manner because of his race” but doesn’t elaborate. He’s seeking $100,000 in damages for emotional distress, damage to his reputation, lost ability to earn wages, property damage and legal fees.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the suit names A&E and the show’s production company, Big Fish Entertainment, as defendants.
Greenville County first appeared on the show midway through the first season but ended its contact last August after the season concluded. It was one of two S.C. agencies to appear on the show at the time, along with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
