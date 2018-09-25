Man who kidnapped multiple women at gunpoint is on the loose, Columbia police say

Columbia police are on the lookout for a man after they say he kidnapped multiple women and sexually assaulted one, according to a statement from the police department.
Gregory Bernard Roberts, Jr., 28, is wanted on charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Roberts should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the statement.
In early September, Roberts was with a woman he knew when he forced her into his home at gunpoint, according to the statement. He assaulted her and threatened to hurt her and a relative if she left, officers said.
The woman escaped and flagged down a driver, according to the statement. The driver took her to the Columbia Police Department to report the alleged crime.
This wasn’t the first time deputies heard of Roberts committing a similar crime. In August, officers say Roberts forced a different woman into a car at gunpoint and took her to his home for several hours, according to the statement.
Roberts allegedly threatened to shoot the woman if she didn’t do what he said, according to the statement. She was not harmed during the incident.
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
