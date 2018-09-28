Thieves crash van through wall of Richland County store

Deputies need help finding two burglars who crashed a van through the wall of a Richland County store and stole an ATM.
The burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Express Food Mart in Eastover, the sheriff’s department said Friday. Deputies found severe damage to the front of the business and saw that an ATM was missing from inside.
Surveillance footage showed a cargo van backing through the front wall of the building, causing about $20,000 in damage, according to the sheriff’s department. Two men were seen on video getting out of the vehicle, picking up the ATM and putting it inside the van before fleeing.
