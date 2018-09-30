Man dies after being shot multiple times in St. Andrews area, sheriff’s department says

A man died after he was found shot multiple times in front of a residence in the St. Andrews area Sunday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were called “about a man who was unresponsive,” outside of a residence in the 100 block of Beatty Downs Road around 1 p.m., the sheriff’s department reported. That is located near I-26.
The sheriff’’s department said deputies discovered a man “who had been shot multiple times in the upper body.”
He was taken to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s department, which is investigating a homicide.
There was no word on the man’s identity, or any information on a possible suspect/suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
