U-Haul truck leads police on early-morning chase across Irmo

After an early morning chase Friday involving three law enforcement agencies, two people were arrested, according to a statement from Irmo police.
Police gave chase to a suspicious U-Haul box truck on Lake Murray Boulevard after the drivers refused to stop for officers, according to the statement.
Officers saw the truck moments before leaving a CVS on the street, according to the statement. The truck was initially parked on the street with the headlights off.
With the help of Richland and Lexington County deputies, police gave chase to the box truck for more than 30 minutes, according to the statement. When the truck finally stopped, Irmo officers arrested two people and checked the contents of the truck.
Inside, officers found more than $200 in items that had been shoplifted from the CVS, according to the statement. That included beer, diapers and detergent.
Drivers also damaged the CVS’s drive-tru with the box truck, according to the statement.
Barbara Brisbon was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, shoplifting and malicious injury to property. Vincent Reese, the passenger in the truck, was charged with shoplifting.
Brisbon and Reese were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
Investigators are still working to determine exactly where the U-Haul truck came from, according to the statement. They are unsure if the truck was rented or stolen.
