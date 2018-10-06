He put a woman in critical condition, police say. He’s armed, dangerous and on the run

Police have released a sketch of a man they suspect in a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

The man is described as a light-skinned black male with a mustache by Columbia Police Department which is looking for the suspect. He is between 5’0” and 5’3” with an average build.

CPD says the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Early Friday morning, police say the suspect shot a woman in the upper body during what they believe was a burglary. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Waverly Place Apartments at 2210 Waverly Street off Two Notch Road.

The gun shot was life threatening and the woman remains in critical condition, according to CPD.

Another male was in the home at the time. He was shot multiple time but was treated and released from the hospital, police say.

#Crimestoppers | Police sketch released in connection with this morning's Waverly Street shooting investigation. The female victim remains in critical condition. Does this male suspect look familiar to you? Call 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your helpful tips. https://t.co/lDWdOkyWan pic.twitter.com/o0FomD56GC — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 6, 2018

Investigators are still trying to determine if the shooting and suspected burglary were isolated incidents.

“Investigators are working leads in the case and will continue to determine if this crime was an isolated incident or not,” CPD said in a news release.

The suspect may be with another older black male, estimated to be in his mid-to-late 50s and standing around 6’02” also with an average build, police says.