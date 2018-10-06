One person shot overnight in Five Points. Police searching for suspect

One man is injured and a suspected is wanted after a shooting in Five Points.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at a bar in the popular college entertainment district.

A shot rang out around 2:00 a.m. at the Thirsty Parrot, 734 Harden Street, according to Columbia Police Department. Officers patrolling the area heard the gun fire and ran to the scene to find a large crowd and the victim in front of the building, a CPD statement says.

The police say that a group of males were trying to enter the Thirsty Parrot when employees of the bar approached. The victim and another man started fighting near the doorway when the suspect pulled his gun out while in the crowd and shot once. The bullet hit the victim in the arm.

The suspect was seen running away. The victim went to the hospital with the non-life threatening injury.

Evidence was collected and video surveillance footage obtained by CPD officers. They released a picture of the suspect.

Columbia Police Department released a picture of a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting in Five Points. Courtesy of Columbia Police Department