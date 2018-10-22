Columbia man, who told police woman was shot in break-in, charged with murder

A 32-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Columbia over the weekend, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
Michael Paul Griffin was charged with murder and possession of a stolen weapon after a allegedly shooting a woman living with him, according to the statement.
Police were called out to a home on Norman Street at about 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the statement. Jerri Lynn Sigmon had been shot, and she was quickly taken to a local hospital.
Shortly afterward, she was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
Initially, Griffin told police Sigmon was shot during a home break-in, according to the statement.
Griffin was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Comments