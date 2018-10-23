Ex-state rep’s ties to BlueCross BlueShield revealed; defense counter-attacks

Ex-state Rep Jim Harrison became the sponsor of a bill to increase the tax on tobacco in 2008 only after BlueCross BlueShield paid $15,000 to Richard Quinn & Associates, a firm that Harrison worked for at the time.
BlueCross wanted the tax hike passed, and it was — after the insurer retained RQ&A, State Law Enforcement Division agent Lt. Jeremy Smith testified Tuesday, during the second day of Harrison’s trial on misconduct, conspiracy and perjury charges..
The testimony is important because special prosecutor David Pascoe has told the Richland County jury hearing the case that he will show that Harrison’s wrong-doing included being paid by the Richard Quinn Sr.’s firm — and not disclosing the payments — while doing the bidding of companies with business before the Legislature that had hired Richard Quinn & Associates., like BlueCross.
Harrison, who was in the Legislature from 1989 through 2012, was on the Quinn payroll from 1999 through the time he retired, according to testimony. During the 13 years he worked for Quinn, Harrison was chairman of the influential House Judiciary Committee. In that powerful post, the Columbia Republican could help pass or defeat legislation favored — or opposed — by Quinn’s clients.
SLED Lt. Smith is the lead agent on the case, one of the highest profile public corruption trials in South Carolina in years. Three other GOP lawmakers indicted by the state grand jury during its two-year-long State House corruption probe resigned and pleaded guilty. Harrison is the first defendant to fight the charges in court.
Except for one public filing that he made in 2000, Harrison did not disclose he was on Quinn’s payroll.
However, Tuesday morning — with Smith, the prosecution’s first witness, on the stand — defense lawyer Reggie Lloyd attacked a major plank in the prosecution’s case.
Calling attention to the S.C. Ethics Act, Lloyd forced Smith to acknowledge that no section of that law clearly states legislators must disclose they are paid by a company that did business with “lobbyists’ principals” — companies or entities that hired lobbyists to pass or defeat bills in the Legislature.
Lloyd also got Smith to acknowledge that contracts the Quinn firm had with its clients — prominent S.C. companies and institutions — did not say RQ&A was going to lobby the Legislature.
Smith also admitted, under Lloyd’s cross examination, that the Quinn firm continued to be paid by companies with lobbying interests in the Legislature after Harrison retired from the General Assembly.
Lloyd made it clear that one of his major arguments to the jury will be that even if Harrison was on the Quinn payroll and did not disclose that fact, that was not against the law.
Tuesday afternoon, former State editorial page editor Brad Warthen told the jurors that he interviewed Harrison for his editorial page blog in 2006.
Warthen, who said he took great care in to quote people accurately, testified he quoted Harrison in a September 2006 blogpost as saying of Quinn, “I’m not on the payroll but I work for him and I am compensated for what I do.”
At the time, a Quinn client was backing a bill in the Legislature involving greater school choice, Warthen testified.
Although Quinn Sr. — an “unindicted co-conspirator” of Harrison’s, according to Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen — is on the prosecution’s list of potential witnesses, prosecutors have not said whether he will be called to testify.
Lloyd told the judge that no decision has been reached on whether Harrison will testify.
Other witnesses expected to testify Tuesday included FBI agent Chris Garrett and Gov. Henry McMaster’s chief of staff, Trey Walker.
Walker is a former Richard Quinn & Associates employee, who later worked for both the University of South Carolina and BlueCross — both RQ&A clients — as a lobbyist.
McMaster was a longtime client of Quinn’s political consulting and strategy firm. However, he ended that relationship before this year’s governor’s race.
