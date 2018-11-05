Drunk shoplifter indulged in stolen wine in Taco Bell bathroom, SC cops say

A man police say was under the influence of alcohol is accused of shoplifting more alcohol from a South Carolina grocery store and taking it to the bathroom of a nearby restaurant to consume, according to an incident report.
Spartanburg police were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to the Food Lion on Garner Road, where employees said a man stole wine from the store, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. Employees told officers the man appeared intoxicated when he left the store with some wine and walked toward the back of the building.
Officers found the suspect, identified as Justin Prosser, in the bathroom of a Taco Bell behind the Food Lion, the report states. He had three cans of wine with him that he was drinking, had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and could barely stand or walk on his own.
Police charged Prosser with public drunkenness, according to the report. Prosser also faces a shoplifting charge, according to Spartanburg County online court records.
