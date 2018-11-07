2 suspects sought in Obama gas station car theft on ‘Live PD’

Deputies need help finding two suspects who stole a car from outside the Obama gas station, a call that was recently featured on the TV show “Live PD.”

The theft happened just before 8 p.m. Friday at the Obama Store on the 5800 block of North Main Street, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The owner of a white Chevrolet Tahoe left the vehicle running and unattended while he went inside the store, deputies said. While he was inside, two men who deputies say could be juveniles, were seen sitting outside of the store. They got into the SUV and drove away.

T he vehicle was found a short time later on the 100 block of Lorick Avenue and had been involved in a crash, deputies said. Surveillance footage captured the two suspects taking the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.