Cops find couple shot to death in yard after responding to call, SC coroner says

Deputies from a South Carolina sheriff’s office were responding to a domestic disturbance call Saturday when they discovered two people had been shot, lying in a yard.

It was Oslen Patton and his wife Rashad Patton, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury, who reported the couple died in a murder-suicide.

Sheriff’s deputies made the discovery in the community near Charleston after a 911 call was made around 5 p.m., per the coroner’s office.

Salisbury said the 44-year-old man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Olsen Patton was pronounced dead on the scene, but 37-year-old Rashad Patton was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to the coroner.

Olsen Patton’s death has been ruled a suicide, reported Salisbury, who determined Rashad Patton’s death was a homicide.

According to Salisbury, this was the fifth recorded homicide in Berkeley County this year, and the 15th suicide.

The fatal shooting is under investigation by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.