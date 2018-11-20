Major highway closed in Lexington County after 18-wheeler crash catches fire

Both sides of I-20 closed Tuesday after a Lexington County crash caused a fire at about 11 a.m., according to Tweets from multiple county agencies.
The crash, which involved an 18-wheeler, happened near mile marker 59, which is near the Sunset Boulevard exit, according to a Tweet from the Lexington Police Department.
By noon, the eastbound lanes reopened and officials had put the fire out, according to a Tweet from the County of Lexington.
Crews are working on clearing the crash site, according to a Tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities say drivers should expect significant delays. Westbound cars are being detoured at exit 61, the U.S. 378 exit, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
