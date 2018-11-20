Gunman during Vista shooting pleads guilty to charge, faces 10 years behind bars

More than a year after eight people were shot outside of a club in Columbia’s Vista district, one shooter pleaded guilty to a federal charge, according to a statement from South Carolina’s U. S. Attorney.
Maleik Houseal, 23, of Newberry, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the statement.
He now faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the statement. That does not include any sentence he may receive from local charges, which are still pending.
The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened outside the Empire Supper Club on Lady Street on Sept. 16 last year.
When the club closed at 2 a.m., Houseal left and got a gun from his car in the parking lot, according to the statement. After another group from Newberry left the club, they got in their car and began shooting in the direction of Houseal.
Houseal returned fire, running after the car, according to the statement. He then tossed his gun into some chairs outside of the club.
The gun was later found by investigators, and Houseal was charged with having a gun as a convicted felon, according to the statement.
Houseal has an extensive list of prior charges, including two charges of burglary, carrying a firearm in a public building, two counts of carrying an unlawful weapon, obstruction of justice and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to the statement. During the shooting, Houseal was on probation.
