Armed robbers threaten Lexington mother, baby during home invasion, police say

Lexington police are seeking two men after they allegedly broke into a woman’s home and threatened her and her baby at gunpoint, according to a police statement.
Officers believe Joshua Emmanuel Boyd and an unidentified partner pushed their way into the home on the 300 block of Railroad Avenue Tuesday, according to the statement.
The pair knocked on the door, and when the woman answered, they entered, holding guns, according to the statement. They held a gun to the woman’s head and threatened her baby, who was also in the home.
The pair stole about $400 in cash, a phone, a TV and a handgun, according to the statement. They, then, ran from the scene.
Police identified one of the suspects as Boyd after some investigation. The other person remains unidentified, but is described as a six-foot-tall, 180 pound man who possibly has dreads, according to the statement. He was wearing a jacket, a dark beanie hat and jeans.
Once arrested, Boyd will be charged with armed robbery, burglary, assault and battery, possession of a handgun during the commission of a violent crime and two charges of kidnapping.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
