Teen said she was groped at Williams-Brice Stadium during USC game

A teen told police she was groped at Williams-Brice Stadium during the University of South Carolina and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football game.
The 16-year old victim, who is not named, was in the stands during the game when “a male sitting behind her fondled her buttocks when she stood to cheer,” according to the police report.
The alleged incident did not occur in the student section, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
Before the man groped the teen, he and a friend had asked to take a picture with the victim and her friend, something they agreed to, the police report said. After the picture was taken, “the males were hassling them and another woman in the corresponding area.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The offender is described as “a bald, white male in his early to mid 30s, wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.” The offender’s friend is described as “a red-headed white male with facial hair, in his early to mid 30s,” according to the police report.
Police checked surveillance video in an attempt to identify the offender, but it did not yield results and police do not have a suspect, Stensland said.
This isn’t the first time this has happened. Last year, two women reported they were groped in a similar way at Williams-Brice during the Carolina-Clemson game, according to an article from The State.
Comments