Crime & Courts

Arson suspect set fire to Walmart clothing rack, SC cops say. They need help finding him

By Teddy Kulmala

December 05, 2018 03:09 PM

Greenwood County, SC, deputies need help finding a man they say set fire to a clothing rack in a Walmart store on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
Greenwood County, SC, deputies need help finding a man they say set fire to a clothing rack in a Walmart store on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Greenwood County Sheriff's Office
Greenwood County, SC, deputies need help finding a man they say set fire to a clothing rack in a Walmart store on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Greenwood County Sheriff's Office
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC

Deputies are searching for a man they say set fire to a clothing rack in a Walmart store in South Carolina, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday at the Walmart on the 508 Bypass in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. An unidentified man entered the store and set a clothing carousel on fire.

The suspect joined the crowd as they evacuated the store, and then stood by as first responders arrived, deputies said.

“It was like he did it just to watch it,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jeff Graham said.

No injuries were reported, but smoke from the fire damaged the inside of the store, which was still closed Wednesday afternoon.

“They had to take out all the fresh food,” Graham said. “By health standards, they had to remove it and replace it.”

The exact motive of the suspect is still unknown. Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Matt Noblin at 864-942-8039.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

  Comments  