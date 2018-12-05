Arson suspect set fire to Walmart clothing rack, SC cops say. They need help finding him

Deputies are searching for a man they say set fire to a clothing rack in a Walmart store in South Carolina, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
It happened just after midnight Wednesday at the Walmart on the 508 Bypass in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. An unidentified man entered the store and set a clothing carousel on fire.
The suspect joined the crowd as they evacuated the store, and then stood by as first responders arrived, deputies said.
“It was like he did it just to watch it,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jeff Graham said.
No injuries were reported, but smoke from the fire damaged the inside of the store, which was still closed Wednesday afternoon.
“They had to take out all the fresh food,” Graham said. “By health standards, they had to remove it and replace it.”
The exact motive of the suspect is still unknown. Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Matt Noblin at 864-942-8039.
