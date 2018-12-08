SC man goes on Christmas decoration burning spree, police say

A Summerville man is charged with arson after police said he burned down the Christmas decorations suburban Charleston neighborhood, according to a report by WCSC.
Authorities arrested Cameron Lewis Baun, 29, after receiving a call Friday afternoon about a person setting fire to the property of multiple neighbors in the Arbor Walk community in Summerville.
Police said Baun lit up a snowman decoration that was in the front yard of a home, WCSC reported. Baun was detained for burning Christmas decor at another home when officers arrived, police said.
Summerville Fire Rescue was also attempting to put out a house fire that Baun allegedly set, according Summerville police.
Baun is said to have busted a garage window trying to light fire to the inside of another structure, an official report stated.
Baun was not charged with Grinchery.
