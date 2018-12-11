Shootout at Lexington County restaurant was drug deal gone wrong, deputies say

A trio of men and a woman were arrested after deputies say they shot at a car after a drug deal gone wrong in the parking lot of a Lexington County restaurant, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s department.
Isaiah Allen, 20, Chris Felder, 19, Alexandra Koklis, 21, and Tyler Bradley, 19, were all charged with attempted murder after the incident, according to the statement.
The group met with another car load of people at a restaurant on the 1400 block of Old Orangeburg Highway on Nov. 6, according to the statement. The now-charged group were there to buy drugs.
The group began shooting at the other car, according to the statement. The other car tried to flee, but the group chased them.
One man was shot, but he recovered from his injury, deputies say.
Felder was arrested last week, but remains in Philadelphia awaiting extradition, according to the statement. Allen was arrested last week and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. Bradley and Kokolis were apprehended last month by deputies.
On top of charges of attempted murder, Allen and Felder also face charges of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
