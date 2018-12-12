Crime & Courts

Shoplifter who killed 81-year-old veteran at Richland County Sears arrested, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

December 12, 2018 03:10 PM

Sheriff Leon Lott, right, holds up a picture of 81-year-old Duaine Hamilton, a Sears employee at Columbia Place Mall who was killed when he tried to stop two shoplifters from stealing TVs from the store last week.
A third man has been charged in the death of an 81-year-old veteran, who died last August while trying to stop people from shoplifting at a local Sears store.

Ervan Matthew Harvey, 49, was charged with murder and strong armed robbery, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s department.

Charles Duaine Hamilton, a retired veteran working at Sears, died after a shoplifting incident at the Columbia Place Sears.
Harvey, along with Jeffrey Alan Simmons and Jason Randolph, was stealing two flat screen TV’s when they were confronted by Charles Duaine Hamilton, according to the statement. Hamilton was working as a loss prevention officer at the Sears on Two Notch Road.

The men shoved Hamilton onto a concrete floor, according to previous reports in The State. The Air Force veteran got a head wound, which he later died from.

The men left in a car with one of the TVs, which was caught on surveillance video, according to previous reports. Simmons and Randolf were apprehended and charged in 2017.

Harvey was arrested and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

