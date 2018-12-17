Chapin man found with child porn arrested, attorney general’s office says

A Chapin man was arrested after investigators say he was in possession of child pornography, according to a statement from the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.
Dieter Karl Bartschat, 65, was arrested on 20 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the statement.
Bartschat was first put on the attorney general’s office radar after investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Tast Force found multiple files of child pornography, according to the statement. They arrested Bartschat Monday.
The Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting the case, according to the statement.
