Teen faces charges for stabbing student during fight at A.C. Flora High, deputies say

By Teddy Kulmala

February 25, 2019 12:47 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A 15-year-old girl faces charges for stabbing another student during a fight at A.C. Flora High School on Monday, according to deputies.

The incident happened around noon at the school, Deputy Cynthia Roldán said. Two students, ages 15 and 17, had an ongoing dispute and got into a fight.

The 15-year-old stabbed the 17-year-old with a knife, leaving her with serious injuries, Roldán said.

The 15-year-old student has been detained and faces charges, Roldán said. The charges were not immediately available, and it was unclear if the teen will be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

