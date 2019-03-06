Sheriff’s deputy out of a job following arrest on misconduct, assault charges, SC cops say

A deputy for a sheriff’s department in South Carolina has been fired after he was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Thomas Proffitt is now a former deputy after he was “terminated,” WBTW reported.
Florence County Detention Center records show the 35-year-old Proffitt was charged with misconduct in office, and second-degree assault and battery. After being booked just after 10 a.m., Profitt was released at about 4:15 p.m. after posting $5,000 bond on the combined charges, according to jail records.
Investigators said on Feb. 1, Proffitt “knowingly omitted material information from an incident report,” which could have implicated him in an assault that he committed “on a suspect during an arrest,” WPDE reported.
“We hold our deputies to a high standard,” Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said, according to the TV station. “For us this is a sad day, but transparency demands that we act in such a way that the public knows that we discharge our law enforcement duties fairly and impartially.”
The State reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about the incident, but did not immediately receive a response.
Proffitt had previously been a defendant in a lawsuit filed in 2017 against him and other members of the sheriff’s office, including Boone, according to casetext. Court records show Proffitt was accused of making arrests in a 2013 incident “based on improper motives,” while Boone and two other defendants “conspired to cover up his wrongdoing.”
