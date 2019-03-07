Crime & Courts

Four dogs thrown over fence at Midlands animal shelter, cops say. Two of them died

By Teddy Kulmala

March 07, 2019 01:33 PM

Four dogs were thrown over the fence at the Sumter SPCA, deputies say Two of the animals have died.
Four dogs were thrown over the fence at the Sumter SPCA, deputies say Two of the animals have died. Google Maps
Four dogs were thrown over the fence at the Sumter SPCA, deputies say Two of the animals have died. Google Maps
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Four dogs were thrown over the fence at a Sumter County animal shelter, and two of the animals have died, according to deputies.

The dogs were thrown over the fence at the Sumter SPCA around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. Surveillance images showed two individuals throwing them over the fence.

Two of the dogs have died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Details about the suspects were not available Thursday, and surveillance images have not yet been released.

The people responsible will face at least four counts of ill treatment of animals when arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

  Comments  