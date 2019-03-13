Crime & Courts

Student seriously injured after being hit by vehicle at Lexington High School

By Teddy Kulmala

March 13, 2019 09:20 AM

Lexington High School
Lexington High School Google Maps
Lexington High School Google Maps
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A Lexington High School student is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle on school grounds Wednesday morning, according to an official.

It happened just after 8:15 a.m. at Lexington High School on U.S. 1, said Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill.

Details are limited, but Cahill said the unidentified student was taken to a hospital and is in “serious but stable condition.”

Lexington School District 1 officials have notified the student’s parents, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, Cahill said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

By

  Comments  