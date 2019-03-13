Student seriously injured after being hit by vehicle at Lexington High School

A Lexington High School student is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle on school grounds Wednesday morning, according to an official.
It happened just after 8:15 a.m. at Lexington High School on U.S. 1, said Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill.
Details are limited, but Cahill said the unidentified student was taken to a hospital and is in “serious but stable condition.”
Lexington School District 1 officials have notified the student’s parents, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, Cahill said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments