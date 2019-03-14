Batesburg-Leesville council member arrested in D.C.

Batesburg-Leesville councilman Steve Cain was arrested earlier this week in Washington, D.C., according to an official at the detention center where Cain is being held and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Cain was arrested as a wanted fugitive, the detention center official said. He was arrested on a family court bench warrant, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
According to his Facebook page, Cain is from Washington, D.C.
Cain was previously arrested in June 2015 on charges of not paying child support. At that time, Cain owed more than $14,100 in upaid support for two children, according to reporting by The State.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
In 2009, Cain was found not guilty by a jury of assaulting councilman Todd O’Dell. In March 2014, Cain was ejected from a council meeting. He filed a lawsuit against two town officials after that meeting, saying he was injured when he was removed.
Spats with other town leaders continued for years. Council members also accused him of not living in the town. In June 2015, he was ousted from the council after refusing to say why he did not attend council meetings for eight months. The council concluded his place of residency was questionable.
Cain was a councilman for more than a decade. He ran for mayor twice, but lost both times. His term is set to expire in 2021.
Cain is being held at the Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
David Travis Bland and Tim Flach contributed to reporting.
Comments