Crime & Courts

Richland County man found dead of gunshot wound in his home, deputies say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richland County deputies found an Eastover man dead after they were asked to check up on him, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s department.

Deputies went to the home at 720 Main Street in the town Sunday at about 2 p.m., according to the statement.

The man, later identified by the coroner as Junior Bolton, 68,, had been shot in the upper body, according to the statement. He died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch helps cover South Carolina’s government for The State. She also updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

  Comments  