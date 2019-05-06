Crime & Courts
Richland County man found dead of gunshot wound in his home, deputies say
Richland County deputies found an Eastover man dead after they were asked to check up on him, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s department.
Deputies went to the home at 720 Main Street in the town Sunday at about 2 p.m., according to the statement.
The man, later identified by the coroner as Junior Bolton, 68,, had been shot in the upper body, according to the statement. He died as a result of his injuries.
Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
