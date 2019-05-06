Richland County man found dead of gunshot wound in his home, deputies say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richland County deputies found an Eastover man dead after they were asked to check up on him, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s department.

Deputies went to the home at 720 Main Street in the town Sunday at about 2 p.m., according to the statement.

The man, later identified by the coroner as Junior Bolton, 68,, had been shot in the upper body, according to the statement. He died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

