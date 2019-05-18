Police looking for man they say stole car with baby inside

David Rodgers Monts, 26, is accused of stealing a car at a Five Points restaurant while a baby was inside the car. The baby was found safe and unharmed. Provided by CPD

Columbia police are searching for a man that they say stole a car with a baby inside it.

Police say the owner of a 4-door Mercedes left the vehicle running Saturday morning at the Chick-Fil-A in Five Points when the car was taken.

The 9-month-old was found unharmed and is safe following the theft, according to police. The baby was found on Laurel Street, blocks from the restaurant.

Help us find this car & suspect. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC with information. pic.twitter.com/KMuvHaWLkS — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2019

Authorities are searching for David Rodgers Monts, who they say stole the vehicle. Police described Monts as a 26-year-old white male. The vehicle has not been found. Police released a mug shot from a previous arrest of Monts.

Mont has a long list of pending criminal charges and convictions going back to when he was in teenager in 2011, according to court records. When he was 17, he pleaded guilty to burglary and grand larceny. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery. In April 2018, police charged him with three counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and larceny. Those charges are still pending. In March and April 2019, court records allege that police found him in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Monts is also wanted by Mecklenburg County law enforcement in North Carolina for a firearms violation, Columbia Police Department said.

Police asked that if anyone knows Monts or sees him to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Again, the 9-month old boy has been found unharmed and is safe in the arms of his mother. We received permission to take this photo & share it w/ everyone. We are so incredibly thankful the baby is ok!! pic.twitter.com/g32LjWSxGS — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2019