Crime & Courts
Wig-wearing suspect in panda jacket sought in armed robbery of Cayce store
Police in Cayce are searching for a wig-wearing man who pulled a long gun out of his pants and robbed a convenience store early Sunday.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety did not identify the store where the early-morning robbery happened Sunday, but posted video on its Facebook page that shows the incident.
The robber enters carrying a red gas can and wearing a long black wig, sunglasses, gray pants and a light-colored zip-up jacket with a picture of a panda head on the back. He goes behind the counter where the clerk is and appears to pull a rifle or long gun from his pants.
He is then seen walking out of the store carrying the gas can and gun. It was unclear if he took any money.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments