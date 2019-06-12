2 people found dead in burning car, Midlands sheriff says

Investigators are trying to determine what killed two people whose bodies were found in a burning car Tuesday, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified just before 6 a.m. about a vehicle fire off Ridgewood Drive, according to a news release Tuesday evening from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Times & Democrat reported that the vehicle was partially submerged in a pond.

When fire crews extinguished the flames, they found two people inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said it could be days before new information is available, including the identities of the two victims. Investigators are still trying to determine if foul play was a factor.

“We’ve been working with the state Highway Patrol, their MAIT team, and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety with this incident,” Ravenell said in the release. “We’re waiting on autopsy reports initially as well as sorting through this vehicle to be able to tell more about what happened.”