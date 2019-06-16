2 people hit and killed while changing tire on I-20 in Richland County, trooper says

Interstate 20 dmclemore@thestate.com

Two people were hit and killed while changing a tire on the side of Interstate 20 in Richland County late Saturday, according to troopers.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on I-20 near mile marker 84 in the eastbound lanes, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A van was parked in the emergency lane of the interstate, and a Jeep was parked behind the van, Collins said. An unspecified number of people were outside of the vehicles, changing a tire on the van.

A third vehicle hit the back of the Jeep, pushing it into the van, Collins said. This caused the vehicles to hit and kill two of the people changing the tire.

The identities will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, Collins said. There was no word Sunday morning on what caused the third car to hit the vehicles on the roadside, or on any charges.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.