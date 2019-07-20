Reports: SC deputy beat his pregnant girlfriend. It’s his second set of abuse charges

What to do if you think a friend might be a victim of domestic violence Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

State police charged a former Upstate deputy with abuse of his wife, including an incident in which a warrant says he slammed her on the ground while she was pregnant.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Donald Douglass Ross Jr. with one count of second-degree domestic violence and two counts of third-degree domestic violence.

Ross was a deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 until this week, according to department spokesperson Lt. Kevin Bobo.

Police allege that in February 2011, Ross picked up his pregnant girlfriend, whom he lived with and later married, “forcefully slamming her body to the floor.” The slam caused “pain and cramping,” an arrest warrant says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In September 2017, Ross shoved his wife into a wall “causing her to hit her head, leaving a visible raised lump,” an agent wrote in another warrant. The couple’s child was in earshot of the incident, the agent said.

Little more than a year later, Ross is accused of punching his wife in the mouth, busting her lip and drawing blood, according to a separate warrant.

Judge Latoya Tennell Barksdale signed the warrants for Ross’s arrest Friday, and agents arrested him the same day. Ross resigned from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Bobo said.

The latest charges against Ross come nine years after police arrested him on allegations of abusive behavior.

In 2010, Ross was an officer with the Greenville Police Department when agents charged him with domestic violence, Fox Carolina reported. Ross refused to let a woman leave the home, police said in a report. He threw her to the ground, pinned her with his knees, punched and choked her until she became dizzy, then poured water into her nose and mouth making it difficult to breathe, according to a warrant, Fox Carolina reported. The victim had bruising, an officer wrote. Ross resigned a week later after four years as a Greenville police officer.

Court records indicate that Ross was never convicted of the charge.

For the current charges, Ross was jailed at Greenville County Detention Center. A judge ordered him held on $10,000 bail. As of Saturday afternoon he remained in custody, according to jail records.

If convicted on the three abuse charges Ross could spend more than three years in prison and be forced to pay $7,500 in fines. Being found guilty of domestic violence also makes it illegal to own guns.

The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case against Ross.

Ross’ father, Donald Douglas Ross Sr., was also a law enforcement officer charged with violence against a woman, WIS reported. In 2006, Ross Sr. resigned from being a SLED agent when police charged him with slapping a woman in the face. He pleaded guilty to assault and battery, court records show.

Since 2017, five Spartanburg sheriff’s deputies have been arrested on domestic violence charges or accusations of violence against partners.

A deputy pleaded guilty to charges after police said he choked his wife and child and pointed a gun at them, court records show. Another pleaded guilty after getting in a drunken fight with his wife and threatening her with a gun, police said.

Cases against two officers with the Spartanburg County Detention Center, which is run by the Sheriff’s Office, are still pending. One jailer is charged with four counts of attempted murder after police alleged he burned down the house of his ex-girlfriend’s relatives. On May 3, agents charged another guard with choking his girlfriend and then violating a restraining order to stay away from her, according to court records.