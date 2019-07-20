Richland deputies investigate two weekend shootings within a mile in Northeast Columbia

Sheriff to gun offenders: ‘We are going to put a target on them’ Columbia Chief Holbrook and Richland Sheriff Lott are focusing on prolific gun crime offenders to get firearms off the streets of Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Chief Holbrook and Richland Sheriff Lott are focusing on prolific gun crime offenders to get firearms off the streets of Columbia.

A man was shot while getting out of his car at just after midnight in Northeast Columbia, Richland County deputies said.

About a mile away and less than three hours later another man was shot while he sat in his car.

The first shooting happened in a neighborhood off Hard Scrabble Road, the second at a back-roads club off the same road, according to a Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson who said, despite the proximity and time, the incidents are not connected.

Deputies were called out to a home on 400 block of Rockhaven in the Farrowood Estates community around 12:37 a.m., the department said. A man was shot in the lower body.

The victims said he was going to see a friend and got out of his car. He heard a loud pop. He was shot, he told police, and went to a nearby home for help. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

An investigation is underway but department spokesperson Sara Blann said the victim is being uncooperative with investigators.

Around 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the second shooting about a mile away at Club Laroice at 119 Carrie Anderson Road off Hard Scrabble Road. A man was shot in the upper body while he sat in his car in parking lot. Paramedics also took him to a hospital.

Investigators are looking into the second shooting.

Club Laroice, which was previously reported as a strip club, was the site of a 2017 shooting and an arson, The State reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372