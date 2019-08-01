He sent explicit photos to a minor on an adult app, but SC priest won’t be charged

How to keep your kids safe on the Internet Christine Feller of the attorney general's office speaks to parents at Central Junior High about Internet safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Christine Feller of the attorney general's office speaks to parents at Central Junior High about Internet safety.

Police have dropped the case against an Aiken, South Carolina priest after an investigation into an exchange of sexual explicit photos with a minor.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office won’t charge Father Raymond Flores, a parochial vicar at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken, after an investigation revealed that he exchanged photos with a juvenile who was pretending to be an adult on the social media app Grindr, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Abdullah.

Grindr markets itself as “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people.” All Grindr users accept the app’s condition that a person must be 18 to be on the social media dating app.

The juvenile presented himself as being 18 years old on the app, and Flores and the juvenile began a dialogue and exchanged photos of their genitals, Abdullah said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Because the juvenile said he was 18, the sheriff’s office found no probable cause to criminally charge Flores, according to Abdullah.

Investigators consulted with the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the state Attorney General’s office during the investigation.

Deputies presented the investigation’s findings to the juvenile’s parents, and they “expressed that they did not want to pursue any further investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The initial complaint against Flores went to the Aiken Department of Public Safety. The parents also told public safety department detectives they didn’t want to pursue charges, Abdullah said.

Tuesday, The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, which governs all of South Carolina’s Catholic Churches and priests, placed Flores on administrative leave during the police investigation, saying he engaged in “behavior inappropriate of a priest.”

The diocese issued a statement Thursday saying that Flores “had every reason to believe his online communications were with an adult.”

“Although (Father Flores’) past conduct is clearly inappropriate for a priest, albeit not unlawful, it is now an internal personnel matter,” diocese spokesperson Maria Aselage said in a statement. Flores is still on administrative leave.

Flores came to South Carolina from the Diocese of Brooklyn, according to the statement. He has been with St. Mary Help of Christians since September, the Aiken Standard reported.