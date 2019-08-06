Nissan pays settlement in SC teen’s rollover death

Gavel illustration.

A Japanese car company has paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that an Aiken County high school senior was killed in a car crash due to air bags not being installed.

The settlement between Nissan Motor Co. and the dead 18-year-old woman’s estate was announced Tuesday in federal court in Columbia before U.S. Judge Mary Geiger Lewis.

Lawyers for both sides had wanted to keep secret the amount of money paid to the estate, but Lewis told the lawyers, “The public does have an interest in knowing about these things.”

Settlements in wrongful death cases in state and federal court in South Carolina nearly always are public, especially if they involve matters that affect the public.

In recent years, Nissan has undergone recalls of millions of its vehicles for faulty air bag and seat belt issues, according to news reports.

Overton was a rising senior at North Augusta High School when she died in a July 2017 two-car crash in Aiken County, according to news accounts and the complaint in her case.

An oncoming car veered into her lane and hit the front bumper of Overton’s nearly new 2016 Nissan Versa. The impact caused Overton’s car to roll over, and she was ejected from the vehicle.

The car had been given to her by her grandmother, and at the time, Overton — by all accounts an outgoing happy young woman — and two friends were going to a store to buy some Icees before having a sleepover, news accounts of the crash said.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Overton estate attorney Chris Moore told the judge that an issue in the case was the Nissan had not installed side curtain airbags in her Nissan. Side curtain airbags activate in a crash, they form a barrier between the driver and the driver’s window, protecting the driver.

Had the airbag been installed, it is likely that Overton would not have suffered fatal head trauma, Moore said.

Nissan attorney Kevin Malloy told the judge that, had the case gone to trial, Nissan would have contended that laws at the time of the crash did not require side airbags to be installed in Overton’s car.

Under the agreement, Overton’s estate will receive approximately $776,030, and the lawyers in the case will get about $675,000, lawyers told Judge Lewis.