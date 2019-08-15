‘Bad guys tried to kill our deputies,’ Richland Co. sheriff says of bank robbery suspects

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott points out bullet holes on a patrol car from a shootout with suspects following a bank robbery. tbland@thestate.com

Three bank robbery suspects have been taken into custody following a shootout and series of chases Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 11 a.m., sheriff’s deputies learned about a bank robbery at the AllSouth Federal Credit Union branch in the 1200 block of Roberts Branch Parkway, according to a news release.

That is near the intersection of Killian Road and Interstate 77.

When deputies arrived at the bank they began chasing the suspects who were trying to escape in a vehicle, Capt. Maria Yturria said in an interview with The State.

The AllSouth Federal Credit Union was robbed Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. Street View image from Oct 2018. © 2019 Google

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot and began shooting at the deputies before getting into another car, according to Yturria.

“It’s not that the bad guys didn’t try to kill our deputies. They did,” Sheriff Leon Lott said during a news conference where he showed pictures of a patrol car riddled with bullet holes. “They got out of the car and immediately started shooting.”

No deputies were hit by the gunfire, Lott said.

“Last night we just saw in Philadelphia what happened,” Lott said, referencing when six police officers were wounded in a shootout with a suspect. “We almost saw the same situation here.”

Lott said the suspects got into the second car that was parked nearby. He thanked residents of the area who heard the gunfire and reported a description of the second vehicle to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies continued to pursue the second vehicle and apprehended the suspects after another chase, Yturria confirmed.

The second pursuit covered stretches of I-77 and I-277 before heading to Wilson Boulevard, where deputies pitted the car, Lott said.

“Basically we ruined the car .... we had to stop this chase,” Lott said of the danger the suspects were causing.

After the second car was stopped, the suspects again attempted to run away on foot, but all were caught and arrested, Lott said.

A search of the second vehicle turned up a bag of money and three pistols, the sheriff said. The suspects were taken into custody about 30 minutes after deputies responded to the bank robbery.

“We’re very fortunate none of our deputies got killed today,” Lott said.

During the chase Longleaf Middle School was placed on lock down as a precaution, according to a news release. That has been lifted, the sheriff’s department said.

Lott said one of the suspects suffered a gunshot wound when a deputy returned fire, but no other injuries were reported.

The suspect suffered an injury to the leg, was taken to an area hospital and has been released, Lott said.

All three suspects will be taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where they each will be charged with two counts of attempted murder in addition to the bank robbery charges, Lott said.

They have been identified as Devanta Boyd, 26, Devin Mincey 26, and Daniel Williams 19, according to the sheriff’s department.

The incident remains under investigation and more charges are possible, according to the sheriff.

During the robbery, two men were wearing masks and carrying guns when they entered the bank, according to the sheriff’s department.

They took the stolen cash and got into the first vehicle which deputies chased, until it stopped at a dead end on Artisan Drive, the sheriff’s department said. That car was reported stolen out of Orangeburg, according to Lott.

That is when the gunfire started and one of the suspects was hit, according to the sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.