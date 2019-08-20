Crime & Courts

SC corrections officer fired after ‘romantic relationship’ with inmate, SCDC says

A South Carolina corrections officer is out of a job after she had a relationship with a prisoner, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Officers with the department’s police services arrested Betty Foxworth of McColl, charging her with misconduct in office. Foxworth, 53, worked at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville. She was fired after her arrested.

A police affidavit indicates that Foxworth confessed to investigators to having an “inappropriate romantic relationship” with an unidentified inmate. Investigators found text exchanges between Foxworth and the detainee on a contraband cell phone showing the two had a relationship, according to the affidavit.

Evans Correctional Institution is a mid-security prison for male inmates.

