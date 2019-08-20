SC corrections officer fired after ‘romantic relationship’ with inmate, SCDC says

5 problems facing South Carolina’s prisons Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

A South Carolina corrections officer is out of a job after she had a relationship with a prisoner, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Officers with the department’s police services arrested Betty Foxworth of McColl, charging her with misconduct in office. Foxworth, 53, worked at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville. She was fired after her arrested.

A police affidavit indicates that Foxworth confessed to investigators to having an “inappropriate romantic relationship” with an unidentified inmate. Investigators found text exchanges between Foxworth and the detainee on a contraband cell phone showing the two had a relationship, according to the affidavit.

Evans Correctional Institution is a mid-security prison for male inmates.

